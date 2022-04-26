Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Vyant Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNT opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. Vyant Bio has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vyant Bio by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vyant Bio in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vyant Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 37,784 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vyant Bio in the second quarter worth about $97,000. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

