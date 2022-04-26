Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,852 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,403,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,072,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $9,011,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $156.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.91.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

