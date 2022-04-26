Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 91.2% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.42. 1,590,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,583. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $93.36 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.28.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.944 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

