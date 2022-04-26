Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $854.38.

ASML stock traded down $7.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $599.82. 2,074,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,585. ASML Holding has a one year low of $558.77 and a one year high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $245.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $637.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $719.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. ASML’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.