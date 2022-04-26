Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.76.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,893,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,370. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.69. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.