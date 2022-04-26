Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises approximately 1.0% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ares Capital by 587.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,049,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,010. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 47.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. Hovde Group began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

