Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $223,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 18.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 30.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,708,000 after buying an additional 44,039 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 302.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 251,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,395,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $316.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,049,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,054. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $276.88 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,749 shares of company stock worth $7,256,728. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.