Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 1,963 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for 1.1% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 614,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.39. 266,511 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.29.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

