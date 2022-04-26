Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 511 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $68.14. 602,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,774. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $63.53 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.68.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

