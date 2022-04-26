Warburg Research Analysts Give Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) a €12.20 Price Target

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) received a €12.20 ($13.12) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on Hamborner REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Hamborner REIT stock remained flat at $€9.69 ($10.42) during trading hours on Tuesday. Hamborner REIT has a twelve month low of €8.28 ($8.90) and a twelve month high of €9.55 ($10.27). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. The company has a market cap of $772.46 million and a P/E ratio of 39.55.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

