Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on W shares. Barclays downgraded Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $121,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $622,118.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock worth $2,187,572 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.24. 3,509,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,234. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.58. Wayfair has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $339.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.30). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wayfair will post -7.35 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.