Wedbush Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $440.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $468.62.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $378.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $369.38 and a one year high of $567.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $403.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.72.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

