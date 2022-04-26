Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,662 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after buying an additional 2,640,593 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.19. 758,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,091,986. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $171.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.