Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool updated its FY 2022 guidance to $24.000-$26.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $24.00-26.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $164.52 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.88 and its 200-day moving average is $207.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,736,000 after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $3,168,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $1,399,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 401,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

