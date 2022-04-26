Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.00-26.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $25.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.42-22.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.68 billion.Whirlpool also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $24.000-$26.000 EPS.

WHR traded up $10.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.16. The company had a trading volume of 60,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,452. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.26. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a sell rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.57.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

