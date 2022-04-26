Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.64

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 7225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,713,000 after buying an additional 1,364,335 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after buying an additional 960,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,948,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,598,000 after purchasing an additional 394,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

