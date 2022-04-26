WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.39. 411,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.07. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,292 shares of company stock worth $1,441,706. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 36,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

