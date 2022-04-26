WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WW International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.26). WW International reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WW International will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WW International.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WW International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of WW International stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.94. 14,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,898. WW International has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $41.13.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

