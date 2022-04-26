Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.390-$3.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.40. 609,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,334. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.65.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

