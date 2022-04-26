Ycash Reaches Market Cap of $2.91 Million (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $691.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.99 or 0.00406836 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00083245 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00090162 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004159 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006379 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,285,875 coins and its circulating supply is 12,367,609 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

