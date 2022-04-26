Yield Guild Games (YGG) Price Hits $1.83 on Exchanges

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00004519 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $208.86 million and $18.25 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044928 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.24 or 0.07405949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00047592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,940,379 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars.

