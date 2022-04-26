Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDXGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ALDX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.42. 9,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,394. The company has a quick ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 19.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $198.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3,594.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 948,747 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,467,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,423,000. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,722,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 260,950 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.