Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ALDX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.42. 9,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,394. The company has a quick ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 19.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $198.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3,594.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 948,747 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,467,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,423,000. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,722,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 260,950 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

