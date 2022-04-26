Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) will post $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Avangrid posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,803 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,738,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,617,000 after buying an additional 1,214,303 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $57,347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 1,755.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,214,000 after buying an additional 432,446 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 5,580.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 256,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.56. 18,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,667. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

