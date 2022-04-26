Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.60 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $22.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.51 billion to $22.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.44 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

NYSE:AVT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.25. 6,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,842. Avnet has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $45.43.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

