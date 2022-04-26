Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Fastenal posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.36. 29,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,935. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

