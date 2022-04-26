Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.53 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPEGet Rating) will report $146.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.30 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $137.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $602.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.30 million to $618.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $671.43 million, with estimates ranging from $636.80 million to $691.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 152.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOPE opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

