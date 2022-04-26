Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Billion

Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) will report $3.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $3.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $19.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $19.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $20.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 21.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,786,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,515. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

