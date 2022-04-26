Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $324.21 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) will report sales of $324.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $302.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $397.00 million. Northern Oil and Gas reported sales of $157.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Oil and Gas.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NOG stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.47. 16,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,661. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

