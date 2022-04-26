Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) will announce $2.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. Textron reported sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $13.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $13.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $67.02. 44,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Textron has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average of $72.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Textron by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

