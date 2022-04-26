Zacks: Analysts Expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $10.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.88 billion to $11.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.33.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,417,000 after buying an additional 899,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,318,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,677,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 192,959 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 72.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,091,000 after buying an additional 188,328 shares during the period.

Shares of CAR stock traded down $26.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,393. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.41. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.15. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

