Zacks: Analysts Expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Cabot reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter worth $237,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cabot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cabot by 30.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.12. 5,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,366. Cabot has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average of $61.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

