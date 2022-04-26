Zacks: Analysts Expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.57). Inogen posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. Inogen’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on INGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inogen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In other news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Inogen by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 26,078 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 1,764.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Inogen by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.97. 190,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,327. Inogen has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $613.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.39.

About Inogen (Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.