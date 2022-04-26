Zacks: Analysts Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) will report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Magna International reported earnings per share of $1.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $94.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.18.

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,077. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the third quarter worth $535,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the third quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 291.7% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

