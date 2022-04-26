Zacks: Analysts Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $277.45 Million

Equities analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $277.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $317.05 million and the lowest is $251.40 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $204.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $293.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE PRA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 207,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,014. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

