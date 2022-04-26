Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.33. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 305,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087,319. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

