Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BigBear.ai.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million.

BBAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,142,000.

BBAI stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 582,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.28.

BigBear.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigBear.ai (BBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.