Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) to report $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

CZWI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZWI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,902. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $138.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

