Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.74 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) will announce $12.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.98 billion and the highest is $13.13 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $7.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $46.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.51 billion to $49.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $50.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.49 billion to $59.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 122,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 131,987 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,244,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.27. 15,128,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,863,138. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

