Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) will announce $52.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $54.99 million. Greenlane posted sales of $34.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $226.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.60 million to $240.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $279.04 million, with estimates ranging from $255.40 million to $302.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Greenlane by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Greenlane by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Greenlane by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 16.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 1,106,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,883. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

