Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Analysts expect Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Riskified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Riskified.
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $124,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Riskified in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.
RSKD stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Riskified has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.
About Riskified (Get Rating)
Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.
