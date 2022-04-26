Zacks: Brokerages Expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.69 Million

Analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $60.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.47 million to $61.09 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $65.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $255.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.71 million to $256.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $265.63 million, with estimates ranging from $260.51 million to $269.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other Benefitfocus news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 251,100 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,844,963.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 5,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $73,276.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 393,600 shares of company stock worth $4,637,313 and have sold 8,214 shares worth $103,198. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 179,613 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 765,545 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,013,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 72,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,091,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.47. 2,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,195. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $384.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

