Zacks: Brokerages Expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Brokerages predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.40). CuriosityStream reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.
CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million.
CuriosityStream stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.68. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CuriosityStream by 22.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 23,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CuriosityStream by 1,320.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 37,615 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.
About CuriosityStream (Get Rating)
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
