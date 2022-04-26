Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) to report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enovix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enovix will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enovix.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.44).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enovix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Enovix in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Mccranie bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,680,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,835,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Enovix by 50.6% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the period. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enovix stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,029. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67. Enovix has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $39.48.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

