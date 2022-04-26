Zacks: Brokerages Expect Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Analysts expect that Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of Markforged stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88. Markforged has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKFG. Matrix IX Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,671,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at about $44,312,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markforged by 30.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,580,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,481 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Markforged by 193.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at about $17,592,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

