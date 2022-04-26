Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. NuVasive reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $2.68 on Monday, reaching $57.31. The stock had a trading volume of 522,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,186. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NuVasive by 35.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NuVasive by 3,406.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NuVasive during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

