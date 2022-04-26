Zacks: Brokerages Expect Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Billion

Brokerages predict that Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) will announce $3.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.49 billion. Omnicom Group reported sales of $3.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full-year sales of $14.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 billion to $14.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.74 billion to $14.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omnicom Group.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

