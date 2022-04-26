Zacks: Brokerages Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. PRA Group posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

PRAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other PRA Group news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,526,243.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,001,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,130,000 after buying an additional 89,434 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,305,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRAA stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 257,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.32. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40.

PRA Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

