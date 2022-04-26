Zacks: Brokerages Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) to report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.91. Strategic Education posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $71.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,801. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $86.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 104.80%.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 13,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.24 per share, with a total value of $783,180.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Strategic Education by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Strategic Education by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

