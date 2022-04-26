Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Cheesecake Factory posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.93. 971,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

