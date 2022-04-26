Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) to Strong Sell

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

ARNC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arconic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

ARNC stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,209. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. Arconic has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arconic will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Arconic by 68.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Arconic by 13.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 51.7% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arconic by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,684,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

